Given the push for so-called “renewable” energy sources such as Lava Ridge by states like California, it would be useful to look at California’s needs and problems.

If you follow recent news, California has been experiencing heavy rains, snow and flooding, yet every year they also deal with water shortages during the summer. They have insufficient power and use rolling blackouts to cope. Yet they continue to push for more “clean,” but unreliable power sources such as wind and solar.

Wind power is especially stupid. They are big, ugly, noisy, expensive, unreliable, maintenance heavy, bird-killing machines that consume tremendous resources to build, deliver and assemble. They never generate enough power to pay for themselves. They only exist because of heavy taxpayer subsidies.

So wouldn’t it be nice if there was a single solution that could provide flood control, water storage and clean/reliable power all in one? I know I learned this in middle school. DAM! That’s it! Build dams. But California continues conflicting policies like going to unreliable power sources at the same time requiring all electric cars by 2035. And, by the way, they just tore out four dams in northern California and patted themselves on the back.

New hydro and nuclear power are non-starters with the California libs. They don’t even want wind or solar in their backyard, so that is why they try to push this insanity onto Idaho’s federal lands. Unreasonable people don’t want a solution, they like having the problem, so they can continue to sound the alarm, raise money from other irrational nimby’s and exert more control over everyone.

Opposing Lava Ridge is good, but the only real solution is to vote out and remove these liberal policymakers from every level of government, both elected and bureaucratic.

Mark Swenson

Jerome