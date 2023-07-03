As we celebrate independence Day (Not the Fourth of July), we should realize how blessed we are to have The Declaration of independence. The Declaration states our rights come from God and government is only needed to protect those rights, not enslave us. The Declaration has five references to God. These are: God as Creator of all men; God as the source of all rights; God as the Supreme Lawmaker; God as the world's Supreme Judge, and God as our Protector.

The Founding Fathers pledged their lives, fortunes and sacred honor to obtain the liberties we take for granted today. Many lost their families possessions and their lives so that we could be free today.

Patrick Henry stated this nation was founded on Christian principles contained in the Holy Bible. The U.S. Supreme Court in 1892 ruled that “our institutions are emphatically Christian.”

George Washington stated the Christian religion and morality were indispensable supports for good government. George Mason during the 1787 Constitutional Convention said that if we stopped worshiping Jesus Christ as lord of the land, Providence (God) would punish us with natural calamities. Perhaps the case today!

Our national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” was penned by Francis Scott Key. In the early morning light after 27 hours of British warships bombardment of Fort McHenry, Baltimore, Key saw the 30' X 42' flag still flying. Many patriot soldiers died to keep the flag flying. It was a defeat for the British. We must always respect the flag.

The Founders honored Independence Day as a religious holiday because the author of liberty, Jesus Christ, made freedom possible for us.

The book, “The 5000 Year Leap” by Cleon Skousen contains the 28 principles of liberty contained in the Declaration and Constitution. It should be taught in our schools!

Celebrate Independence Day by giving thanks to God for liberty and freedom!

Adrian Arp

Filer