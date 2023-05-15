Your May 14 editorial asked important questions about ranked choice voting: Is it hard to use? How will folks feel if a candidate who starts in second place winds up with the eventual majority-support victory?

One way to find out is for citizens to give RCV a try in their real-life decisions. About 20,000 people a month cast votes at RCV123.org for all kinds of situations. Where should we go for the big family reunion? What title should our book club read next? Who do we want to be president of the senior class, or of the local charity?

RCV123.org is a non-profit for RCV education and is always free to use. The fastest way to try RCV is our demo ice cream flavor election at https://www.rcv123.org/practice-rcv/us.

With up to 10 flavors to rank, it has more candidates than most ballots ever will, but it shows how RCV forms a consensus. Once you vote, it takes you to an interactive results page.

Right now, butter pecan is way out front in the first round, but only has 25% of the 1,000 votes cast — far short of the 50% support needed. One by one the least popular flavors are dropped — starting with rocky road and then salted caramel — but even after eight rounds of counting and elimination, there is still no consensus winner.

It's not until third-place mint chocolate chip gets dropped that cookies and cream will reach a majority and defeat butter pecan, 51% to 49%.

RCV is no more and no less than a calculator for arriving at a consensus outcome. RCV has a lot to offer within a system of traditional political primaries, open primaries — or with any real-life group decision. Give it a try yourself.

Charles Lyons

Alexandria, Virginia