Drs. Neil Ragan and Jessie Duvall may want to re-evaluate their advocacy of puberty blockers (Times-News, Feb. 21).

They claim HB71 would restrict their ability to provide “evidence-based” health care to minors experiencing gender dysphoria. Their claim that the effects of PBs are “well-studied” and “reversible” is questionable. They might want to ask themselves why Sweden, Finland, and the UK have stopped prescribing PBs. Could it be because they suppress the hormones needed for the development of bone density and brain function while resulting in cases of infertility and zero sexual function?

They may want to delve into this statement by the Association of Clinical Psychologists-UK: “There is a lack of robust, high-quality evidence regarding the safety and effectiveness of using puberty blockers and cross sex hormones to treat gender dysphoria in adolescents. The long-term consequences of such treatment are also unknown.”

The doctors’ belief that there is “no one way to treat a transgender kid” seems to have fallen on the deaf ears of transgender advocates and doctors practicing what is at best experimental and, at the same time, highly lucrative medicine. Did the doctors consider another ACP-UK finding that, “There is evidence that a significant proportion of young people with gender dysphoria have comorbid neurodevelopmental conditions and/or mental health difficulties”.

How about treating those underlying conditions rather than subjecting children to irreversible damage?

Ideologues have hijacked the discussion. As Professor Christopher Gillberg has stated, “We have left established evidence-based clinical practice and are using powerful life-altering medication for a vulnerable group of adolescents and children based upon a belief.”

Richard Guess

Hagerman