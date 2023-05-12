My name is Brandon Hernandez, and I come from Gooding High School. I have a story to tell not only you but the rest of the world. There have been many times where someone speaks a language other than English in America and has been told to stop speaking it and to speak English. This is something that needs to stop.

America is a country of freedom of speech, meaning we can speak however we want to and in whichever language we desire. It's our First Amendment and, clearly, some people forget about that. During my sophomore year or junior soccer season, the team we were playing told the refs that we were speaking another language and that we needed to stop. I'd say it was pretty unnecessary. I just hope people can start being more educated about what rights we have.

There are people that come from different countries not knowing English. A child goes to school not knowing English but only Spanish. Of course there will be others that speak Spanish that can teach English, so at the end the day, everyone understands each other. It's a simple solution, but we still have the right to speak any language we want. There will always be conflicts, no matter what, but we have to come to an understanding that we are equal — no matter what color or race we are.

Thank for you taking time to read my letter. I hope that it gives people a viewpoint of the daily challenges some people face. In America, we can speak whichever language we want to simply because we are allowed to speak it. It is our right as American citizens, and nobody should assume just by the language we choose to speak that we are or are not citizens.

Brandon Hernandez

Gooding