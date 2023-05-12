Regarding the recent headline, “Millions at risk as states trim Medicare rolls”:

It’s pretty sad when a birthright American can be denied medical coverage but yet his government will send $40 billion to the Ukrainian government for a war the American will never fight in. Nor will the American ever go there.

I have found the local Medicaid administrators to be good people who often have to deliver bad news because of spending decisions made at another level.

When, if ever, you see Rep. Mike Simpson or Sens. Mike Crapo or Jim Risch, give them an earful on this issue.

Andre Leonard

Twin Falls