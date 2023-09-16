The family of Darla Culley would like to thank everyone for all of the cards and phone calls we have received since her passing. We appreciated seeing so many of her wonderful family and friends at the service and luncheon, and are so grateful for all of the donations to the Minidoka County Senior Center.
We appreciate all of the love that was expressed for our mom and will be forever grateful for the special memories of Sept. 9, 2023. Thank you for all of the acts of kindness.
Dena Harkness
Heyburn