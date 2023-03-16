Right here in Idaho’s Magic Valley, we have some of the most beautiful and open multiple-use areas. The proposal to convert 300 square miles into basically a single-use area is absolutely preposterous, all in the name of NEW “green energy.”

The strong possibility of destroying our precious aquifer under the Lava Ridge Wind Project sends chills up my back. And, at the same time, we’d kill thousands of birds each year, use more of our limited surface and groundwater, see 400 red blinking lights for over 30+ miles in each direction at night, push our wild game to winter in other areas, etc.

A much better choice is to allocate a few plots of the area proposed for Lava Ridge to mini-solar farms, much like the Jackpot Solar Farm south of Rogerson. This would leave most of the existing area as is. The Jackpot Solar Farm is hardly visible for one mile just off Highway 93. This solar farm uses no water, kills no birds, allows for wild animals to easily go around the farm, etc.

The beauty of solar energy is that it works in perfect harmony with hydropower. As the sun comes up, the hydro generators slowly spin down while the solar energy takes over. In the evening, as the sun slowly starts to set, the hydropower generators spin up, keeping a constant flow of electrical power to Idaho citizens and businesses.

I feel very strongly that each state should try to generate its own “green energy” the best way they can, especially when they have plenty of open resources to do so. Shipping Idaho’s “green energy” over 1,000 miles to an area that is more than capable to generate its own is nuts.

Please send your comments to the BLM and vote for Proposition A: No Action.

Wayne Fischer

Kimberly