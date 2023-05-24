The 14th annual Empty Bowls event to feed families throughout the Magic Valley was held April 25 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds. This was our most successful to date thanks to generous sponsors, donors and attendees.

The success of this year’s event due to our major event sponsor, Dot Foods, and our silver sponsors, Hands On, Glanbia, Jayco, Amalgamated Sugar, Cactus Pete’s, Idaho Central Credit Union, H30 Wellness, and First Federal Bank. Our table sponsors this year were: Idaho Power, Boise Rigging, Prescott & Craig Insurance, Oop Johnson, Shari Goedhart/Silvercreek Realty, El Sombrero, Blue Lakes Auto, Title Fact, Cook Pest Control, Family & Friends Night Out, Amalgamated Sugar, Zions Bank/Chapa Realty, Casey Jensen Drafting, Coldwell Banker, Blue Fire Wilderness Therapy and Home Energy Management.

We were entertained by master of ceremonies Paul Johnson and musical performers Johnny U, Bret Reid, Carson Hasher, plus auctioneer Challis Bishop. Gourmet soups were provided by Jakers Bar & Grill, El Sombrero, Rock Creek Restaurant, Anchor Bistro & Sports Bar, Elevation 486, T&T Café, The Ground Round, 19th Hole Bar & Grill, CSI Culinary Department, Dac’s Q and Pebble Ponds Bar & Grill. Grasmick Produce for salad/ vegetables and Texas Roadhouse for rolls and peanuts.

A special thanks to all that handmade and donated bowls at Hands On. A big thank you to the SCCAP Board of Directors, Empty Bowls Committee, Gary Amoth Trucking, and our wonderful volunteer groups LDS Just Serve for all their hard work ensuring the success of the event.

All proceeds will go to support South Central Community Action Partnership’s Food Program for economically disadvantaged families here in the Magic Valley.

Rebekah Yancey

Empty Bowls Chair, SCCAP

Wendell