Utah’s and Idaho's heavily LDS-influenced cultures have long promised that “families are forever” for those who join the church.

Unfortunately, new data provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that Utah and Idaho have the fifth- and ninth-shortest marriages in the nation, topped only by quick hook-up places like Nevada (Las Vegas) and Washington D.C. (“The 10 U.S. places with the shortest average marriages,” CNBC Make It, 7-25-23)

The problem cannot be laid at the feet of the liberal rabble in the two states. Many within the church who assiduously check off the appropriate church credential boxes during courtship fail in marriage multiple times. They get married and find out they are not compatible with partners who have character issues, addictions, or problems with social skills they failed to notice during the church’s notoriously speedy decision-making process.

Families staying together “forever” is a laudable goal, but a great majority of places outside the area get closer to forever than Utah and Idaho do.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah