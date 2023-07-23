Legal immigration needs more routes

I live and practice immigration law in Burley. I sometimes hear something like, “I am OK with immigrants, as long as they come legally.”

I am also in favor of more immigrants coming legally, but ending the statement there doesn’t solve anything. Existing legal routes are not enough to allow even the most conscientious, rule-following, and hard-working immigrants to come, many who have family here. If there is a pathway for them, it often takes decades before they are eligible.

Also, people who came here as children, even as babies who don’t realize they are immigrants until they are much older, have no pathway to living and working here legally because new applications for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals were halted.

Please contact your representatives to encourage the expansion of legal routes.

Rees Atkins

Burley Ukraine in NATO isn’t good for US If Ukraine were to be included in NATO now, it would automatically require the U.S. to go to war with Russia. NATO-type defense treaties contain a “common defense pledge” that requires every member nation to defend an attack against any other treaty nation. (“What is Article 5?“ magicvalley.com, July 13).

George Washington warned against getting involved in “permanent alliances with any portion of the foreign world.” Democracies like Athens and Rome saw that group defense treaties were made by two or more kings wishing to protect their dynasties against another more aggressive king. Democracies have always believed it is best to stay on the sidelines regarding these kinds of petty personal squabbles and to avoid binding future generations to wars they might not agree with.

Washington also learned from the Bible, where prophets like Isaiah warned Israel against “association” with other nations. After several hundred years of democratic independence, northern Israel made a common defense treaty due to their fear of aggressive Assyria, and southern Judea made a common defense pledge out of fear of autocratic Babylon. Both treaties led to complacency, decline in the fortitude of the people, aggravation of the militancy of the aggressor nation, and Israel’s dark journey into Assyrian and Babylonian captivity.

Our current treaty obligations require us to get involved in virtually every war in Europe and Asia. Is that the future we want for our grandchildren?

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah