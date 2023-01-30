LETTER: ESAs are not the answer for Idaho

It is our understanding that bills are being considered that would create educational savings accounts. We are opposed to taking our tax dollars to support private education, at the cost to local public schools, especially small rural schools like those in Hagerman, where we reside.

Financially, research from Arizona and Iowa, which have ESAs, has shown that they have gone extensively over budget.

We experienced a significant increase in property taxes, when local public schools lacked sufficient funding due to the school voucher plan. Property taxes are already an issue in Idaho.

These voucher programs tend to unfairly help the affluent, while public schools (with fewer funds) are left to deal with the less advantaged — ESL students, those with learning disabilities, those with behavioral issues, and those children from poorer hard working class families. The Idaho constitution mandates a fair and equal education for all students.

There is no accountability to the taxpayer for how the ESA funds are used!

Achievement has been shown to be impacted negatively in Louisiana, Ohio and Indiana, where these ESA programs have been enacted. Math scores have been especially impacted. We and our children have been educated in public schools and public universities. My husband and I have taught at the college level, as well as all three of our grown children.

We are aware of the public school system and the problems therein, BUT, the ESA approach does nothing to help but only worsen those deficiencies.

Delores & Richard Smith

Hagerman