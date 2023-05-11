The Twin Falls School District is grateful for the support and participation at the second annual Engage in Education event.

All 16 district schools participated and the City Park was overflowing with parents, students, and faculty members. School booths and student performances highlighted a small portion of the many exciting things happening in our school district. We are proud of our community schools and the incredible dedication of staff members, students, and parents who truly enhances education in Twin Falls.

A special thank you to the community organizations that sponsored this event and made it possible to provide meals to the nearly 3,500 attendees. Thank you to First Federal, Clif Bar, Starr Corp., and Falls Brand for supporting this fun-filled event!

We plan to continue this as an annual event and hope to see you next year in early May to ENGAGE IN EDUCATION with the Twin Falls School District.

