Dorothy Moon’s recent column on ending non-partisan local elections (Times-News, Feb. 24) seems to be more concerned with other states’ politics than with Idaho’s. She’s cherry-picked big cities as examples of non-partisan mayors managing their cities in non-Republican ways while she should be more concerned with Idaho issues.

Interjecting party politics at the local level would certainly clog the process of local governing.

It’s a control issue. Moon should admit that she wants the Boise mayor to be a partisan election so Republicans can have even more control. For a party that wants no control from the federal level, they sure like controlling everything they can at the state level and below.

Can you imagine what it would be like having to deal with partisan elections for school boards, highway districts, city councils, cemetery boards and the like? Not only would there be primary elections, but anyone on the Republican ticket would have to sign on to the Idaho Republican Party Platform — most of which local government has no control over anyway, let alone the state.

Instead, she should focus on removing partisan politics from some of the offices such as coroner.

Please spend more time, money and energy on our state issues and less time on dog-catcher level politics or ‘pie in the sky’ issues like Oregon’s borders.

Charlie Correll

Jerome