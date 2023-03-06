Georgia has Marjorie Taylor Greene — and now Idaho has Dorothy Moon, chair of the Idaho Republican Party. The spokesperson for the policies and political beliefs of the entire Idaho Republican Party.

In her recent editorial titled, "It's time to end nonpartisan elections,” (Times-News, Feb. 24) is she suggesting a total and complete control of the Republican Party in the state of Idaho? Close to that now: Idaho House (59 Republicans and 11 Democrats) and Idaho Senate (29 Republicans and seven Democrats).

What's the problem? You have a closed primary, but now you're accusing people of crossing over to register as a Republican and electing candidates that have not been approved by party leaders. Is a questionnaire coming that will identify a true Republican?

Why do we even bother with elections in Idaho? It appears candidates for office have already been chosen by the local Republican committee and party leaders. They pick candidates that represent their point of view: No competition, no different points of view. Election results are final-long before Election Day. Go vote; you will find out you have no choice. A joke. I call it election from within.

Please. Total control by the legislature. Pass unconstitutional laws. We'll decide what can be taught in the schools. Ban books. Rewrite history books. No Black history. No speeches by Martin Luther King Jr. No mention of the Civil Rights movement. Deny the results of elections if your candidate loses.

This is not the time for hate or divisiveness or disapproval of those you do not think measure up to your so-called moral standards. It is the time for compassion and acceptance of all people regardless who they choose to be.

Terry Gartner

Filer