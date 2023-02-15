The BLM has released its Lava Ridge Wind Project Draft Environmental Impact Statement. This statement is in that draft: The impact’s duration for effects to recreation is the 34-year life of the project, from construction through decommissioning and reclamation. (Idaho Fish and Game figure it could take 84 years for the game to return)
Are you ready to get involved yet? Meetings will be at:
- Lincoln County Community Center (201 S. Beverly St., Shoshone), Feb. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m.
- Canyon Crest Event Center (330 Canyon Crest Dr., Twin Falls), Feb. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Letters need to be written. People need to get involved before it is too late. Hope to see you there.
Carol MacNeil
Twin Falls