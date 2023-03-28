Our public multiple use land is under attack!

The BLM is in the process of giving our public lands to private, for-profit corporations. They are under a legal obligation to protect our public lands for multiple use, but because of a government program to push for green energy, at any cost, the Obama administration has given tax credits and allowances to kill our national bird, along with anything else that gets in the way.

Our public land is at the forefront of this atrocity. Once they get their foot in the door because of neglectfulness by the citizens of Idaho to stop it, then precedent will have been set and there will be no stopping it.

There are 12 million acres of BLM-controlled property in Idaho of which, any and all people have the right to use. Hunting, fishing, hiking, biking, photography, birdwatching and any number of things unlisted. We as a civilization cannot allow the degradation of our lifestyles through an out-of-state corporation to produce not so green energy for another state. They claim how much it would benefit our local area, but they neglect to tell the loss of land use and what is worse the future loss of land use if we sit by and let them get a foot hold in our state.

Do not think this will go away without your help. There are 288,613 hunting license holders that can use this land for hunting and more for fishing. Our voices need to come together to be heard en masse against the Lava Ridge Wind Project. Act today and join in; stoplavaridge.com.

Richard Gailey

Jerome