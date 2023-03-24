First, I want to thank Sen. Linda Hartgen and Reps. Chenele Dixon and Jack Nelsen for co-sponsoring Senate Joint Memorial 101 in the Idaho Legislature recently.

Immigration is a hard topic for some to put their head around and these three leaders put forth the initiative to sign on-to a memorial directing our Idaho congressional delegation to try to improve our broken system.

Idaho moves to fix US southern border 'disaster' — but can't agree on how to do it Idaho shares a border with Canada. But it’s another border, and one that doesn’t physically touch Idaho, that has brought grief for the state’s Republican congressional delegation and the Legislature.

I am a farmer here in southern Idaho and know how much agriculture relies on foreign labor to do the difficult jobs needed to feed this great country. It is known there isn’t enough domestic labor to fill these jobs so we must look outside our borders to fill them. SJM101 is an ask of Congress to address the issue of getting foreign-born labor here legally so agriculture can thrive in Idaho.

Don’t let people tell you SJM101 is an amnesty program. The Idaho Legislature has no jurisdiction over the borders of the United States. SJM101 is a simple ask to try to fix our borders so the U.S. and Idaho can continue to be the world leaders in agriculture.

Larry Hollifield

Hansen