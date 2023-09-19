In response to Jim Jones' commentary on the Open Primaries Initiative (Times-News, Sept. 14): Mr. Jones seems to think we are still dealing with the Democratic Party of the 1990s. That was when the two parties mostly agreed on cultural and moral issues and just fought over where to spend the money.

I would invite Mr. Jones to read the current official Democratic Party platform and see how many Marxist, socialists and, frankly, evil ideas have taken over that party. He conveniently forgets to mention that under this ranked choice voting system in Alaska, a Democrat won the state's only House seat that had been held by a Republican for 49 years. The multiple runoff elections and contention of having three Republicans on the ballot split voters and handed the seat to the Democrats.

MOON: Former Gov. Otter shows he’s lost touch with Idaho conservatives IDAHO REPUBLICAN PARTY: Gov. Otter, Jim Jones, Bruce Newcomb, and the rest of the so-called Republicans who have endorsed ranked choice voting are not representing the rank-and-file GOP.

Looking at the list of endorsees, there doesn't appear to be anyone on the list under the age of 60. Often when people say they want to save our democracy, they really mean their oligarchy. It seems Mr. Jones and his group are afraid they're losing their grip on a system that has benefited his generation greatly. While they were consulting donors and cutting back-slapping deals everyone made money on, they gave away the culture.

Over the last 50 years in this country, marriage rates have fallen, out-of-wedlock births have skyrocketed, church attendance is cratering, suicide rates have steadily climbed, anti-depressant use is surging, sex and porn is everywhere in popular culture, and Mr. Jones has the gall to speak derisively of the culture wars.

A government system is worth nothing if evil and licentiousness has taken over. We must restore the Judeo-Christian heart of this nation. It isn't perfect, but we will use the current system to fight for our country. Please, do not sign their petition.

Josh Callen

Twin Falls