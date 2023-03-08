As someone who has climbed wind turbines and worked in wind and solar energy, I have found there is great hesitancy to invest in clean renewable energy infrastructure due to misinformation about the industry as a whole. It is vital to our future to shift people’s perceptions and share good educational information about renewable energy and how it can benefit our state.

While renewable energy may not be an end-all solution, because we won’t get totally off fossil fuels, it is important to solve a piece of the puzzle with wind, solar and hydropower. All of these options are a part of the energy portfolio for the state of Idaho. More renewable energy options also create more jobs in our communities.

There are many economic benefits that come with the development of renewable energy projects like Lava Ridge. For the Lava Ridge project specifically, there would be $80 million in tax revenues during the construction phase. When operational, the project would generate $6.3 million annually. That money would be beneficial for schools, roads, and fire districts across multiple counties in southern Idaho.

I would encourage others to take the time to read the draft EIS submitted by the Bureau of Land Management and then share a public comment. Those interested can join the public EIS process by submitting public comment at https://supportlavaridge.com/elected-officials/.

Take the time to be a part of the public process and find ways to engage in the future of renewable energy in Idaho.

Eli Bowles

Twin Falls