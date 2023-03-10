I would like to respond to Dr. John Werdel who, as director of St. Luke’s women’s medical services, opined in a guest editorial (Times-News, March 7) that Idaho legislators are ignorant of the chilling effect that criminalizing obstetric care is having on physicians’ willingness to work in Idaho. Doctors are leaving the state in droves.

The good doctor means well, and doubtless intends to save lives, but he does not understand Idaho’s legislators, whose goal is not to save lives but to keep a manly boot on the neck of women, who tend toward unruliness when they are not kept in check. Just ask the Taliban, from whose book our legislators have apparently taken a page.

Women are best kept ignorant, pregnant, dependent, and as far as possible, fearful. Only then will they do as they are told and not entertain the insolent suspicion that men are actually protecting their time-honored habit of molesting with impunity.

Brenda Larsen

Twin Falls