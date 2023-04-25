While I recognize that the editorial page needs input from both sides of the political aisle, I question the benefit of Dorothy Moon’s input.

Her columns are filled with rote, scripted invective (“hardworking mothers and fathers of Idaho” — really? Do we need to be told this by you? And “Democrat” is always accompanied by “radical liberal”), which hardly lends itself to productive conversation. Which is, as I recall being taught, how our Founding Fathers produced our amazing Constitution. Not by screaming and jumping up and down, and pointing fingers.

Her latest column (Times-News, April 21) is great in confabulation. I understand from it that she must have some pretty high-placed sources for her information, as I was completely unaware that I and my fellow Democrats want to make sure that all people, including my child, will be forced to live in a tenement tower smashed in head to toe. And that we want to make home ownership a thing of the past. I had no idea!

The fact is, we are concerned about real issues, such as climate change, poverty in the richest country in the world, affordable housing, a livable wage, a legacy of racial disparity that still casts its shadow.

Yes, there are a lot of us, not just voting Democrats, willing to actually address the issues that will affect our future generations. Screaming tantrums at the perceived “enemy” is not helpful. We, Idahoans and Americans in general, need leaders willing to listen and adjust. It’s how democracy works.

Kevin Kraal

Twin Falls