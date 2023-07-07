(Editor's note: This letter was dated July 3 and delivered by postal mail following the Independence Day holiday.)

On this Independence Day celebration this year, we are a nation of mixed intentions and emotions. The price paid for this independence has been mostly forgotten, as well as what that price earned us as we follow our national leadership’s directives.

The great clash of differences called the Civil War testifies to the deadly commitment of the leftists. To extend that observation of MLK, the underlying difference has always been not the color of our skin but the content of their intentions.

Lincoln won that battle but was assassinated for it, and that response has continued by the opposition. Kennedy was assassinated, then an attempted attack on Ronald Reagan. The dedication of the globalists’ New World Order has no restrictions, even to the extent of turning government agencies into weapons of opposition to the dictates of our Constitution with blatant injustice.

That common phrase often heard in relation to the nation’s well-being, “God Bless America,” will be heard again this week. It is impossible, however, for a God of justice, righteousness and moral integrity to bless a nation whose leadership is firmly locked into maintaining injustice, sexual immorality at its deepest levels and an avid intention to destroy its unborn by abortion.

The marginalizing of the God of the Universe and His sovereignty is very prominent in daily news, but He is not denied in any of His judgment.

The USA is not named in the end-time prophecies, mainly because America had not been discovered and named yet, but it looks like its demise is identified in Revelation 18 as that of modern-day Babylon.

Do the people of America see those days approaching?

Gene Lawley

Twin Falls