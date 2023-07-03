I don't understand why the Legislature is using $416 million in budget surpluses for property tax relief when that money could go to schools or repairing roads and other needs.

As a property owner, the biggest cost of property taxes are all of the supplemental levies the schools and taxing districts get passed. I know it looks like the Legislature has done the property owners a real favor. I will wait to see how much, if any, my taxes are reduced.

I don't understand why the Legislature passed a law that did away with the requirement that taxing districts had to have a supermajority of the voters to pass levies. Another cause is the fact that property values have increased year over year. I don't think any homeowner is going to see a big difference in their property taxes.

Edward Easterling

Kimberly