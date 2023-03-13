Mr. Dave Makings’ guest commentary (Times-News, March 12) raises numerous questions and issues concerning climate change and Lava Ridge for which the public deserves answers.

What are the acceptable range of carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere? Why?

How is “everybody is being impacted by climate change and will be more severely in the future”?

What is the cumulative global cost, both capital and lost economic activity, to reduce carbon dioxide levels to acceptable levels?

What are the impacts of Milankovitch Orbital Cycles upon earth’s climate? Atmospheric carbon dioxide is a trailing indicator of increasing temperatures — what else is going on to cause this increase?

What is the incremental temperature reduction of the earth’s atmosphere arising from operation of Lava Ridge? Is this reduction within the precision error of the estimate?

MOON: Stop Lava Ridge. Don't let the feds make Idaho a vassal of California. IDAHO REPUBLICAN PARTY: It’s difficult to find examples of federal overreach that everyone can agree on. The Lava Ridge Wind Project, however, is one such example.

The Lava Ridge DEIS is silent on all groundwater issues. Population growth has always been a dire future prediction — one that has never been borne out because humans adapt to changing conditions.

I would suggest that those interested in obtaining a balanced view of climate change and its costs read “Unsettled,” by Steven E. Koonin.

I, too, would like to close with wisdom from Benjamin Franklin: “Those that give up freedom for safety deserve neither.”

James Komadina

Colorado Springs, Colorado