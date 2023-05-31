Dear legislators,
I drive between Twin Falls and Boise almost weekly and I am appalled by the amount of trash, shredded tires and dead animals along Interstate 84. The same is true for all the highways I drive in southern Idaho. I am ashamed of what visitors to our great state must think about us. We are supposed to be a state of great beauty and a vacation destination.
CURIOUS MIND: If 'Idaho is too great to litter' then why are the medians on the interstate full of trash?
It is time that you legislators address this problem by allocating funds to clean up this mess!
Stephen Schmid, MD, PhD
Twin Falls