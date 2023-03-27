On the subject of abortion and adoption, how can any human being choose to to destroy the life of another human (a fetus) when it can be born and adopted by loving parents who will give it the opportunity to enjoy this life, who experience all the joys of fresh of the smell of fresh air, going to school, and making new friends, participating in sports, exploring the mountains, the fresh air, the water, and the lifestyle that we all enjoy? Instead of treating it like an embryo that will be put in a black bag and put in the dumpster to be forgotten forever.