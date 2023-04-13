Reference the drug seizures in the last two weeks in Twin Falls County . The offenders are going to be charged with drug trafficking. Why are we not charging them with attempted murder or even murder?

You cannot tell me that putting that much of those type of drugs on our streets would not result in at least one death, and possibly many. And these offenders will be charged with trafficking, get fined and sentenced and be back on the streets to push more drugs. They get the same charge as a person caught with a pound of marijuana.