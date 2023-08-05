A crony of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wrote a new Black History curriculum for all Florida public schools. It corrects some misperceptions about slavery in the present curriculum, one of which is that slavery was all bad. The new one points out that slavery taught new working skills to the slaves (picking cotton came to my mind).

That encouraged me to think about some other possible advantages to being a slave. Here they are:

A free trip to the U.S. (on a trans-Atlantic cruise trip)

Job security (no early retirement)

Frequent performance reviews (with incentives guaranteed to improve performance)

Free health care (herbalist-based)

Free housing (huts almost as nice as massa's plantation home)

No long-term family responsibilities (wife and kids can be sold from under at any time)

Perhaps other Times-News readers can come up with more. With luck, they can be sent to Florida in time to be used for the new school year.

Jeff Ruprecht

Twin Falls