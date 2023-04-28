Earth Day is a worthy observance. Nature gives humanity countless benefits. But, over time, our collective stewardship has failed on many fronts thanks to greed, indifference and science denial.

Too many people see humankind as outside, apart from nature. We try to master, second-guess, barter with, and often deny nature and natural law. Too many of us demand immediate personal gain and gratification despite ecological damages we perpetrate against the longer term.

Many technologies contribute to or intensify continuing damage. We blindly take selective pride in techno benefits, but just as blindly ignore or discount the costs, those destructive consequences created by our technologies. We calculatingly hope we will be gone when, at last, nature demonstrates no further capacity to accommodate our greed and neglect.

Many people use Earth Day to voice pious words of regret and despair, perhaps rooted in guilt. Yet we easily dismiss our responsibilities by claiming that our particular wastefulness or misuse isn't "that bad," or because it's "small enough." But we readily condemn everyone else's wastefulness is inexcusable and grossly selfish.

We likely have passed the point where attempts to stop damaging behavior will have any reassuring impact. We nonetheless ought to "do right," even if we do too little, too late. But action is often frustrated by beliefs that hold humanity "above" nature, and deny any obligation toward nature.

By following such beliefs, we display ignorance and arrogance for which we will pay massive unrelenting costs. Moreover, our pride works against both country-wide and global efforts, especially when uglier aspects of nationalism assert themselves.

Earth's future is in doubt. Can we change?

Grenville E. Day

Twin Falls