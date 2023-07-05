(Editor's note: The Jerome County Sheriff's Department was cleared in April of any wrongdoing in the September 2022 shooting death of Arlo Campbell in Hazelton.)

Recently, I have learned that the state of California supplies their police officers with guns that shoot bean bags. I witnessed this in a video where officers may have been in danger but instead of shooting to kill they incapacitated the subject shooting him/her with bean bag.

Why in God's name doesn't the police departments in the Magic Valley use this method of deterent! Just recently, a young man was shot in the head and killed while running away by Ada County police. On Sept. 20, 2022, my son was shot seven times and killed by Jerome County and other police entities. My son was surrounded and shot in the back; if they were that close, bean bags could have been used instead of shots to kill.

Please, residents of the Magic Valley, do your research and see how many young people have been killed because of what I believe are trigger-happy cops. Request access to public records of these shooting deaths. You may find these victims were non-violent offenders. There was no reason for them to be shot dead! Please stop this craziness!

Cindy Campbell

Ontario, Oregon