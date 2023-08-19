The South Central Community Action Partnership’s Self Help Housing Program recently celebrated building 100 affordable homes here in the Magic Valley.

Since 2010, SCCAP has been assisting income eligible families in building their own home through the USDA/RD Mutual Self Help Housing Grant. Qualifying families must commit to 35 hours per week in doing 65% of the labor building their homes under the supervision of SCCAP until the homes are completed. SCCAP receives financial support through USDA/RD, Rural Community Assistance Corporation and Community Frameworks Northwest.

To help make this event special, we would like to thank our sponsors: Intermountain Gas, G Force Trucking, Idaho Power Company, Title One, Idaho Central Credit Union, High Water Electric, Lytle Signs, Maureen Newton, Bob Kunau, Ellis Bryant, Brent Mitchell Construction and Magic Valley TurfGrass.

We would also like to thank our speakers for the event: Tobin Dixon, USDA/RD Area Director; Angela Sisco, RCAC; Twin Falls Commissioner Brent Reinke; Filer Mayor Bob Templeman; SCCAP Board Vice Chair Tom Behm; Jessica Laraway, home builder/participant; and Jessica Melni, home builder/participant, plus the Filer Fire Department that displayed the very large American flag.

We would also like to thank all the local business and volunteers that helped our families by donating their time during the construction process over the 13 years. Finally, we want to congratulate all 100 homeowners that worked through the program to achieve the American Dream of homeownership.

SCCAP is pleased to announce that after the next eight homes currently under construction are completed in Filer, we will be moving our program to the cities of Heyburn, Buhl, Jerome and Richfield.

Ken Robinette

Twin Falls