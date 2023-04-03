I look back on Jim Jones in Guyana and how he preached to his followers the word of God. And over 900 people died due to his ridiculous beliefs. Then there was David Koresh and his followers at Mount Carmel Center in Texas, where 75-plus people died due to his preaching and 75 children.

So what I would like to say is that Donald Trump is doing the same thing with all the people in the world that are following him and believing his far-fetched beliefs and collecting money from these people. And, yes, people have already died. All people need to be warned of the previous episodes we have all lived through with these cult followers and Trump is no different.