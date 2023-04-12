With Earth Day near, sustainability is top-of-mind with consumers, and beef farmers and ranchers are no different. I am proud of the high-quality beef I produce for consumers, but I can’t do that without caring for the land.

For 135 years, our ranch has focused on synergy between land and livestock, as that is the key to our operation's success. At the forefront of that is understanding how management practices and tools that we can implement allow us to improve the quality of the environment.

Whether planting trees, managing water quality, providing wildlife habitat, or monitoring range conditions, these all help make us sustainable for future generations. Ranchers are the original conservationists, and we will continue to recognize the importance of conserving our natural resources and native lands. This type of ingenuity and resourcefulness is practiced by farmers and ranchers all over the country.

As ranchers, we are committed to continuous improvement. We are always looking for new ways to preserve natural resources so we can pass the land down to future generations and continue producing the beef consumers know and love.

Jaclyn Wilson

Wilson Flying Diamond Ranch

Lakeside, Nebraska