So, once again, our government is up against the debt ceiling, $31.4 trillion. If they can’t understand how to fix this, perhaps I can help.

Instead of offering our taxpayer dollars to electric car makers and wind power carpetbaggers, these industries can correct these problems.

We don’t need to subsidize any more of this.

Utilities can build generation to meet demand and carmakers can do the same.

Instead of growing government, we need to shrink it.

Foreign aid is out of control as well as many other spending habits.

Balance the budget, please!

Jeff Juker

Twin Falls