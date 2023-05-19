I was born in Twin Falls in 1927. By the late 30s, I was selling the Times-News on the streets in downtown Twin Falls.

After school, we paperboys would meet up with our manager (Jim Williams) with his bundle of papers. We paid 2 ½ cents and sold each copy for 5 cents up and down the streets of Twin Falls. That’s how we could buy our baseballs, basketballs and marbles.

As we grew older, we could set pins at the bowling alley and sell gasoline at the gas stations. During the war, we had to make sure the customer had nation stamps, as gasoline and tires were rationed.

That’s how it was back then — before television, cellphones and electric cars.

Don Atkinson

Hazelton