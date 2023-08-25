Much has been said about the decline of belief and attendance in the Christian church in America. Not enough has been said about the three new religions that have replaced our traditional faith.

Much of America now worships at the altar of Donald J. Trump. Another huge group worships big government as the savior of anything and everything that goes wrong.

However, the biggest group of all are those who worship the golden calf. These materialists believe that money is the only real salvation for all ailments. They spend their waking hours plotting to get more of it, whether through work, unearned income, or theft.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah