The BLM horse and pony show has started with the same ringmaster and is called “Lava Ridge E.I.S.”

Fifteen years ago, we went through the same process south of Kimberly for a proposed powerline. After approximately six or more meetings, we sent in our comments. It was proposed one-half mile from our home.

After several more public meetings, I was informed I would be notified of the final decision. After much haggling, I finally got a map that showed our property, the size of a fly spec on a scale of one to probably 2,000. Since there were five alternatives on that map, it was impossible to tell exactly where the line would be.

The BLM informed me that when they had a chance to consider all of the alternatives, I would be notified. I believe this was about 15 years ago, and I have not heard anything since. Undoubtedly, the BLM is waiting for all the interested parties to die off. A lot of them have.

I would suggest you all submit your comments and send them to Washington, D.C, and then settle down for a 15-year nap while the BLM evaluates the comments. I’m sure these decisions have been made and done according to the law. It’s my fault I missed the official notice. Was it Year 1 or 6, or is this still being studied by President Biden?

Maybe it’s sealed in one of those boxes marked “classified documents” that all of the presidents and vice presidents seem to have stored in their garages.

Bill Brockman

Twin Falls