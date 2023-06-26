The tragicomedy of recent days eloquently explains to the leaders of other countries why Ukraine does not see it possible to negotiate with Vladimir Putin's Russia today.
A simple question. Who can we talk to about anything if the main subject literally has power slipping out of his hands like sand between his fingers, and everyone else is wiping their feet on the strategic military command? The days of this gang are numbered, there is no master in the house.
The situation inside Russia is uncontrollable, the flimsy structure is held together by inertia on a wing and a prayer.
Paul Bacon
Hallandale Beach, Florida