The Magic Valley is experiencing no less than a health care crises with wait times for medical care growing every day. It's time to sound an alarm when wait times in the emergency room can last for hours.

The hospital is also experiencing long wait times to see specialists in cardiology, orthopedics, rheumatologists and others due to a lack of medical providers. To say nothing of the ongoing nursing shortage.

As usual our elected representatives have been silent. We had an increase of over 10,000 population between the last two Census counts, yet very few health care professionals were counted as part of those newly relocated here.

Waiting months out to have a medical procedure done or waiting hours to get into the emergency room is just not tenable.

We deserve better and the current medical providers deserve a break also. Easy to see how many get burn-out.

It's past time to invite St. Alphonsus to come into Magic Valley and help us out. Currently many have to drive to Salt Lake City or Boise to get appointments.

Andre Leonard

Twin Falls