To Chris Roth, CEO, St. Luke’s Health System:
I retired from St. Luke’s Magic Valley several years ago. I remember that during our monthly meetings, this question was always asked of us: Do you feel valued?
Having observed the recent layoffs, I would assume most of your employees do not feel valued right now. If I were still there, I’d be watching my back, hoping that the other guy would be the next to fall. This does not sound like a good way to build teamwork or safety. What it did produce was anxiety, pessimism and distraction in your workplaces.
I do hope you’ll be able to rebuild the trust of your employees in your organization for their sake and for the sake of the communities whom you have pledged to get and keep healthy.
Eileen Lawrence
Buhl