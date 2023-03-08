I retired from St. Luke’s Magic Valley several years ago. I remember that during our monthly meetings, this question was always asked of us: Do you feel valued?

Having observed the recent layoffs, I would assume most of your employees do not feel valued right now. If I were still there, I’d be watching my back, hoping that the other guy would be the next to fall. This does not sound like a good way to build teamwork or safety. What it did produce was anxiety, pessimism and distraction in your workplaces.