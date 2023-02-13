The Rotary Club of Twin Falls would like to thank all of the businesses and individuals who sponsored, donated and helped at the 16th annual Death By Chocolate fundraiser to make it such a successful event — especially its corporate sponsor, First Federal. We grossed $41,175 that will go to local Rotary and its community project of rebuilding the Frontier Park restrooms

Without the participation of the following chocolate vendors, Rotary would not have an event. Please show your appreciation for them helping by supporting their businesses: 4Roots; Alice’s Sweets; Cactus Pete’s Casino Resort; Carla’s Creations; Canyon Crest Event Center; Canyon Ridge High School; Carla’s Creations; CSI Baking, Pastry & Culinary Arts; Frederickson’s Fine Candies; Gomm’s Warm Cookies; Hilton Garden Inn; Jakers Bar and Grill; Koto Brewing Co.; Pick Me Up; Redhawk Gastropub; Shari’s Café & Pies; Sweet Touches; TLC-Teri’s Legendary Craving; The Depot Grill; Twin Falls High School; Twin Falls Senior Center and Weiser Classic Candy.

Rotary would like to thank all those who attended this year’s event and past events for supporting its fundraiser all these years. Hope to see you at Rotary’s Ice Cream Funday on July 22 in Twin Falls City Park and at next year’s Death By Chocolate!

Jill Skeem

Rotary Club of Twin Falls

Kimberly

PHOTOS: Death by Chocolate returns Death by Chocolate draws a crowd Death by Chocolate draws a crowd Death by Chocolate draws a crowd Death by Chocolate draws a crowd Death by Chocolate draws a crowd Death by Chocolate draws a crowd Death by Chocolate