People For Pets/Magic Valley Humane Society would like to thank all the generous sponsors for the 15th annual Furrball: Toyota, Richard Stivers, Seagraves Family Foundation, Dog's Den, Sawtooth Veterinary Services, Hamilton Manufacturing, , Hemingway's Happy Hounds, Southern Idaho Landscape Center, Twin Falls Veterinary Clinic and Hospital, Alan Rast, Brad and Linda Lanting, First Federal Bank, Hyndam Services, AJ Electric, Dave Hill, DL Evans Bank, Frey Family, Kevin and Debra Kraal, Stephanie Hendrix, Idaho Central Credit Union, Mike and Angie Zigich, Anita Henna, Dick's Pharmacy, Kickback Rewards, Kimberly Veterinary Hospital, Kruse Nationwide and Patrick Donnelly.

We would also like to thank all other contributors, donors and participants. This year's Furrball fundraiser met our goal of $40,000. All proceeds go directly to the animals' medical needs at Twin Falls Animal Shelter. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and paws. Your generous donations and passion for pets make a significant impact on the health and wellness of the community because our pets make our lives better.