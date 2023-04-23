The Bill’s Place Board of Directors would like to extend a heartfelt expression of gratitude to all of those that helped make our 19th annual golf benefit a success. Bill’s Place is community-based home for recovering women who are transitioning out of adult corrections and working on becoming productive citizens in our beloved community.

This event would not have been possible without our sponsors and donors, including Bill & Barbara Brockman; ABC Seamless Siding; TEC Distributing of Idaho LLC; Brockman Rifles; Lisa Burgett; Sen. Linda Wright Hartgen; Event Technical Service; Banner Bank; Mahlke Hunsaker & Co.; DL Evans Bank; Impressions Hair & Spa; Element Heating & Cooling; Everise; CPR Physical Therapy; Prescott & Craig; Jerome Rotary; Jackie Frey; Martiny Saddle Co.; Clark Veterinary Service; Mr. Paz Scenic Photography; Ballard Cheese; Title Fact & Rich Stivers; Service Master; Frank Hegy Inc.; First Federal Savings Bank; Home Energy Management; Twin Falls Kiwanis; Summit Food Service; Magic Valley Mall; Falls Brand Meat; Twin Falls Golf Course; Jan Murphy; Debera Robinette; Dot Foods; Rebekah Yancey; Glanbia; Buffalo Café; Rock Creek Restaurant; Josselyn Smith; Zions Bank; Babbels Cleaners & Alterations; Cactus Pete’s Resort; Robert Boston; Paul Jordan; and the Hopwood family.

Finally, a special thank you to golf pro Steve Meyerhoffer, Zane Slotten and all of our 19 teams of golfers that made this fundraiser possible for the continuance of Bill’s Place operations. Congratulations to our first-place winners, Bill Hanchey, Bo Hanchey, Rantz Hanchey and Liz Reinstein.

On behalf of our board of directors — Dale Metzger, Colleen Reeves, Jan Murphy, Josselyn Smith, Kevin Sandau, Jim Brockman and Bill Brockman (emeritus) — we say, “Thank You for all your support” and we look forward to seeing you next year!

Ken Robinette

Twin Falls