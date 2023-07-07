We love living in a patriotic community!

The patriotic program at KFAC in Burley was uplifting. A don't-miss item for your calendar next year. Thanks to all who participated and volunteered.

The Fourth of July parade in Rupert is a fun yearly tradition for us to attend. We love the friendliness of our extended community. A vote of thanks to all who worked to make it happen.

Fireworks by the Paul firefighters were well-done, just right in length and very well organized. God bless you all and God bless America!

Karen Marie Whiting

Paul

