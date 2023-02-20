Lava Ridge concerns:
- Looking at 400 turbines over 700 feet tall in daytime, and 400 flashing lights at nighttime.
- Unproven impact of these turbines on cattle and wildlife. Consider the concern on the East Coast that such turbines may be adversely impacting the whale population.
- The impact of explosives used during construction. Lava bed structure is important to the collection of recharge water. Potential collapse of the lava structure cannot be ignored.
- Disposal of the blades at the end of their “estimated” 25-year life. The current practice is to bury them. “Planned” disposal methods are unproven. One solution being considered is to shatter the blades and use the fibers in highway construction. One wonders if minute fiberglass particles along highways will become a respiratory problem for travelers and wildlife. This project will utilize approximately 1,200 blades, each about 280 feet long.
- • Why Idaho must be considered a wasteland to be used to benefit California, Oregon, Washington, and Las Vegas. It is tantamount to parking your new 40-foot RV in front of your neighbor’s home, so it doesn’t destroy your view or devalue your property. Furthermore, it is generally best practice to place the power source closest to the load for several reasons. Cost and efficiency are obvious, but another that should be considered in today’s environment is security from damage, be it intentional or unintentional (sabotage, wind, wildfires, earthquakes).
- There is a lot of support due to increased tax revenue. The question that must be asked, “Is that sufficient income to destroy the esthetic values we enjoy?”
The folks living near Martha’s Vineyard on the East Coast have apparently been able to put a stop to offshore turbines. I hope that we can garner sufficient political influence to do the same.
Steve Woods
Twin Falls