Gifts of Love would like to take this opportunity to recognize the generous supporters of the very worthwhile cause of providing Christmas Joy to five local care centers and children less fortunate in our community: St. Edward’s Catholic Church, Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Our Savior Lutheran Hearts & Hands, Mike Hamblin & Tournament Golfers of Blue Lakes County Club, Community Quilts, Modern Woodmen of America, LMTCB, Dr. Darren W. Coleman, Dr. David Spritzer, Lynn Hedberg, Vanda Johnson, Corinne Martin, Adrienne McCarty, Ms. Marcia Miller, Loretta Shriver, Buck & Kim Syth, Judy Snyder, Jane Thompson, Susy Watson.

We need to especially thank the Safe House Kids, The Magic Valley Youth, The Twin Falls County Commissioners and the Times-News.

We apologize if we failed to mention any of our wonderful contributors. We at Gifts of Love are so grateful to everyone who helped to make 2022 so special for so many.

Teresa Rogers-Kossman

Twin Falls