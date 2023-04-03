Generally, people enjoy working. The statistics would show that working is healthy and people may live longer if they continue working even well past retirement age. But as a person gets 60 or older, they have a desire to work less and have more leisure time, maybe for a short vacation somewhere nice.

But there is a major problem with the current system. There is no compromise. One has a choice, retire and stop working, or continue working full time.

This author proposes a “compromise.” Basically, the person works part-time, is paid the person's regular hourly salary for the hours worked. Social security and the company's retirement pension fund will make up much of it, not all of the money so his salary would be perhaps total 90% or even 100% of regular.

The days worked could be flexible. Like the person may work the first three days of the first week and the last three days of the next week, allowing the “half-retired” employee to have eight days in a row to do whatever his priorities and finances allow.

Think of the advantages of such a “compromise.” The company has the services of a highly skilled and experienced employee. The “half-retired” employee has both the time and the finances to do many things that are not possible under the current system.

Working full-time, there is no time off. Being retired, there is the financial issue. (The health statistics would reflect that people would be living longer and, of course, enjoying life more. The “half-retired” employee would be working until even 80 years old or longer.) This "compromise" is predicted to be a win-win for all.

In theory, this “compromise” is a concept that top management should seriously consider for their employees.

Joseph C. Coomer

Oak Harbor, Washington