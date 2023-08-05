The Rotary Club of Twin Falls would like to thank Cloverleaf Creamery and the 20 businesses that worked with them to create their own unique ice cream flavors for Rotary’s 12th annual Ice Cream Funday fundraiser.

A big thank-you goes out to all of the volunteers and sponsors, Apollo Motor Inn, Dairy West, Gem State Paper & Supply, Middlekauf and Aeris Pediatrics. The winning ice cream flavor, A Magic Valley Movie Night, was created by Commercial Creamery Company and is Cloverleaf Creamery’s August flavor of the month. That flavor will only be available at Cloverleaf Creamery’s Buhl location. Rotary grossed a little over $17,500 and the funds raised will go to Rotary and Rotary’s Community Project of rebuilding the 1979 restrooms at Frontier Park.

Without the participation of the following businesses and Cloverleaf Creamery, Rotary would not have an event. Please show your appreciation by supporting the following businesses who participated in Rotary’s fundraiser. They are: BestDayHR; Claude Brown’s Carpet Cleaning & Restoration; Clark Oral & Facial Surgery; Commercial Creamery Company; Family Health Services; Frontier Pediatric Partners; Giltner; Harris CPAs; St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center; Pickleball Association of Twin Falls; Times-News; The Optimist Club; The Walker Center; TOK Commercial; Tripp Family Medicine; Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce; Twin Falls School District #411; Twin Falls Veterans Council; Ward Orthodontics; and ZXM Psychiatry.

Rotary would like to thank everyone who attended this year’s event! If anyone would like more information on Rotary’s Frontier Park Restroom Project or would like to donate to the project, please go to its website, www.twinfallsrotary.org.

Jill Skeem

Chair, Ice Cream Funday

Kimberly