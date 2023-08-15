The horror unfolding before our eyes in Lahaina, Maui, in America’s 50th state, has now become the largest loss of life due to a wildfire in U.S. recent history. The loss is not just a Hawaiian loss. It is truly an American loss and a foreboding event providing a cautionary warning for the rest of rural America today facing unchecked wildfire risks.

Quote Whether you believe global warming is man-caused or natural, global warming is occurring.

By crafting forest management policy for years through the lens of so-called “environmental consciousness”, America has curtailed and erroneously inhibited wise management of America’s national forests.

We can no longer discount the warnings of fire ecologists and professional forest managers. The Maui tragedy simply cannot be allowed to reoccur.

We, all as a society, have failed to take into consideration the necessary steps needed to prevent catastrophic losses due to wildfires. National, state and local government’s all need to prioritize rural communities to fight and prevent wildfires.

The management techniques to accomplish safe and productive forest management are well known to fire ecologist and professional foresters and yes fuel reduction and active logging are just as essential as uneven aged mosaic forests are to the healthy sustainably of the forest ecology.

Whether you believe global warming is man-caused or natural, global warming is occurring. It is time to step up and overcome years of well meaning, but detrimental environmental policies that have prevented proper forest management and its funding. Fires are as much a part of the natural environment as is rain. Fires do and will happen.

It is up to all of us to insist that those who are in the position of making land use policies put into place the procedures and tools that scientists have shown to be the best practices.

Even with best practices in place we will not have succeeded in moving America to a successful wildfire policy without also insisting the full funding of the necessary fire fighting equipment, materials and trained fire fighting professionals and man power. We need to make the same commitment to wildfire suppression as major American cities have done for years in providing the tools and life saving equipment for urban firefighters.

American lives and communities wherever they exist are priceless. The United States Congress and America’s state legislatures need to protect the rural communities that are in harm’s way from public lands wildfires.

Hindsight is not an effective tool going forward unless we learn from it. God bless the families and the souls of the loved ones lost in Maui and may their legacy be safer communities going forward.